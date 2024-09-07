Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (76-65) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ARID

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 7-9, 4.24 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-1, 5.33 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA). When Kikuchi starts, his team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Diamondbacks are 3-2-0 ATS in Rodríguez's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rodriguez start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62.2%)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Houston is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +136 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Houston is +132 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Astros versus Diamondbacks, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (56.4%) in those games.

This year Houston has won 25 of 36 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 141 opportunities.

The Astros are 70-71-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 31-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

Arizona has a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 74-67-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.396) and total hits (153) this season. He's batting .310 batting average while slugging .574.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is ninth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Altuve enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .259 with a .444 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-high OBP (.369), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (130). He's batting .296 and slugging.

He is 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Corbin Carroll is batting .231 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 46 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .247 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/6/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/30/2023: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2022: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

