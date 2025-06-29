Astros vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (49-33) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-34)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | CHC: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | CHC: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 8-4, 2.88 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 7-5, 4.47 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.47 ERA). Valdez and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Cubs have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in four of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.7%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Cubs, Houston is the favorite at -162, and Chicago is +136 playing on the road.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Astros are +132 to cover, and the Cubs are -160.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Cubs contest on June 29, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 34 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 32 of 81 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 42-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won nine of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36%).

Chicago has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (50%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-33-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have put together a 40-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 102 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .322.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jose Altuve is batting .263 with a .414 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Altuve enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 80 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Meyers has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a walk and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .391 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs. He's batting .283 while slugging .520.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 85 hits. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks.

Nico Hoerner's .378 slugging percentage paces his team.

Astros vs Cubs Head to Head

6/27/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/25/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

