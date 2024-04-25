Astros vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Houston Astros will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (7-18) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-9)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | CHC: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | CHC: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.11 ERA

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (1-0) for the Astros and Javier Assad (2-0) for the Cubs. Verlander helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Verlander's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 3-1-0 ATS in Assad's four starts with a set spread. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for two Assad starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.7%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Cubs, Houston is the favorite at -130, and Chicago is +110 playing at home.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Astros are at the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -160 to cover.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

The Astros-Cubs contest on April 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 9-16-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won nine of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (56.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has gone 6-4 (60%).

The Cubs have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-0).

The Cubs have collected a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is batting .281 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 while slugging .510.

Among all qualified batters, he is 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.602) and total hits (36) this season. He's batting .350.

Among all qualified, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Altuve enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a home run and an RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .337 with a .363 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a .364 on-base percentage and a .365 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .271.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Michael Busch leads his team with 21 hits. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 53rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Christopher Morel is batting .205 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Ian Happ has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .232.

Astros vs Cubs Head to Head

4/24/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

