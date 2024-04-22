Astros vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (7-16) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | CHC: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | CHC: (-102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 0-2, 7.08 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-2, 5.29 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (0-2, 7.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.29 ERA). When France starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. France's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cubs have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Wicks' four starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 2-2 in Wicks' four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.1%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Astros, Chicago is the underdog at -102, and Houston is -116 playing on the road.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Cubs are -164 to cover, and the Astros are +136.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

Astros versus Cubs on April 23 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have won in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 23 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 9-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won seven of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Chicago is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 22 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Cubs have collected a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is hitting .273 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .385 while slugging .511.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.596) and total hits (33) this season. He's batting .351.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him sixth, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Alvarez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a home run and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .344 with a .372 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch has accumulated a team-best OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.618), and leads the Cubs in hits (21, while batting .309).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is sixth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .222 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nico Hoerner has a slugging percentage of .382, a team-best for the Cubs.

Ian Happ is hitting .227 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!