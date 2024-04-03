Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (1-5) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: 8:10 PM ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-156) | TOR: (+132)

HOU: (-156) | TOR: (+132) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier for the Astros and Chris Bassitt (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Javier and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Javier's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bassitt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Bassitt start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Blue Jays reveal Houston as the favorite (-156) and Toronto as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Astros are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -154 to cover.

The over/under for Astros-Blue Jays on April 3 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in one of their six opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won two of the five games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).

The Blue Jays have a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yainer Diaz has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .762. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .429 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of 1.127, fueled by an OBP of .407 and a team-best slugging percentage of .720 this season. He's batting .360.

His batting average ranks 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last six outings he is hitting .360 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Kyle Tucker has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .318/.423/.636.

Jeremy Pena is batting .381 with a .435 OBP and three RBI for Houston this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has racked up seven hits with a .435 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Blue Jays. He's batting .350.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

George Springer is batting .136 with two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .269.

His batting average ranks 176th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 98th in slugging.

Davis Schneider has two home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .238 with a home run and five walks.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/19/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/18/2023: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/17/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/30/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2022: 11-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2022: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

