Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Houston Astros (1-5) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-3)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN
Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-156) | TOR: (+132)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier for the Astros and Chris Bassitt (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Javier and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Javier's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bassitt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Bassitt start this season -- they lost.
Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)
Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Blue Jays reveal Houston as the favorite (-156) and Toronto as the underdog (+132) on the road.
Astros vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Astros are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -154 to cover.
Astros vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for Astros-Blue Jays on April 3 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Houston has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in one of their six opportunities.
- In six games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have won two of the five games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Blue Jays have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).
- The Blue Jays have a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Yainer Diaz has nine hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .762. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .429 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
- Jose Altuve has an OPS of 1.127, fueled by an OBP of .407 and a team-best slugging percentage of .720 this season. He's batting .360.
- His batting average ranks 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 13th.
- Altuve has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last six outings he is hitting .360 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .318/.423/.636.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .381 with a .435 OBP and three RBI for Houston this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Justin Turner has racked up seven hits with a .435 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Blue Jays. He's batting .350.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- George Springer is batting .136 with two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .269.
- His batting average ranks 176th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 98th in slugging.
- Davis Schneider has two home runs and a walk while batting .250.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .238 with a home run and five walks.
Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/19/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/18/2023: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/17/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/1/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/30/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/29/2022: 11-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/24/2022: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/23/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
