Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (1-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SNET

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | TOR: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | TOR: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162)

HOU: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez versus the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios. Valdez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Valdez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Berrios has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Berrios start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +134 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Astros are +134 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -162.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Blue Jays on April 2, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros were favorites in 117 games last season and came away with the win 61 times (52.1%) in those contests.

Last year, Houston won 33 of 56 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Blue Jays won 23 of the 43 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (53.5%).

Toronto went 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (25%).

The Blue Jays played in 159 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-82-7).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker collected 163 hits, posted an OBP of .369 and a .517 SLG last season.

Alex Bregman had an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Yordan Alvarez ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .407, plus a slugging percentage of .583.

Jose Altuve slashed .311/.393/.522 and finished with an OPS of .915.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put up a .345 on-base percentage last season while batting .264.

Justin Turner had an on-base percentage of .345 while batting .276.

George Springer hit .258 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 60 walks a season ago.

Bo Bichette collected 175 total hits while slugging .475.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/19/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/18/2023: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/17/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/30/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2022: 11-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2022: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2022: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

