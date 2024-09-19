Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (82-70) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-90)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-300) | LAA: (+245)

HOU: (-300) | LAA: (+245) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-138) | LAA: +1.5 (+115)

HOU: -1.5 (-138) | LAA: +1.5 (+115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 9-9, 4.29 ERA vs José Suarez (Angels) - 1-2, 6.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-9) to the mound, while Jose Suarez (1-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. Kikuchi's team is 13-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kikuchi's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). Suarez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Suarez start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (71.9%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -300 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +245 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (+115 to cover), and Houston is -138 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 62, or 56.9%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -300 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 152 opportunities.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 75-77-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 122 total times this season. They've finished 52-70 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Angels have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-72-9).

The Angels have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 80-70-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 164 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.

He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 63 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the majors.

Alex Bregman is batting .254 with a .437 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up 127 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .248 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has racked up 135 hits while slugging .435. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has racked up an on-base percentage of .345, a team-high for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .235.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/13/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.