Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (78-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-86)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-215) | LAA: (+180)

HOU: (-215) | LAA: (+180) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-128) | LAA: +1.5 (+106)

HOU: -1.5 (-128) | LAA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 8-9, 4.31 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 1-1, 2.45 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA). Kikuchi's team is 12-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kikuchi's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Aldegheri has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Aldegheri starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (64.8%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -215 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (+106 to cover), and Houston is -128 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The Astros-Angels game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (55.7%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 72-74-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 52 of the 119 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.7%).

Los Angeles is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Angels have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-68-9).

The Angels have a 79-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 160 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 62 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the major leagues.

Alex Bregman is batting .256 with a .441 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 158 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto paces the Angels with 126 hits. He's batting .256 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 62nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .437 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has an on-base percentage of .342, a team-high for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/21/2024: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/13/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/11/2023: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/16/2023: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

