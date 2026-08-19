Ashton Jeanty 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty is the sixth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 190.1 fantasy points a year ago (15th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, continue reading.

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Ashton Jeanty Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jeanty's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 142.6 52 18 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 184.2 47 12

Ashton Jeanty 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears -- Jeanty finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 17 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Patriots 10.0 19 38 1 2 2 0 40 Week 2 Chargers 4.4 11 43 0 4 3 0 44 Week 3 @Commanders 6.3 17 63 0 - 0 0 63 Week 4 Bears 31.5 21 138 1 2 2 2 155 Week 5 @Colts 10.9 14 67 0 7 5 0 109 Week 6 Titans 14.6 23 75 1 4 2 0 86 Week 7 @Chiefs 3.4 6 21 0 1 1 0 34 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Ashton Jeanty vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders threw the ball on 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jeanty's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ashton Jeanty 266 975 5 31 3.7 Tre Tucker 11 51 0 0 4.6 Connor Heyward 15 43 2 5 2.9 Dare Ogunbowale 11 25 1 5 2.3

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