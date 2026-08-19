Ashton Jeanty 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ashton Jeanty is the sixth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 190.1 fantasy points a year ago (15th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, continue reading.
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Ashton Jeanty Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jeanty's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|142.6
|52
|18
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|184.2
|47
|12
Ashton Jeanty 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears -- Jeanty finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 17 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10.0
|19
|38
|1
|2
|2
|0
|40
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4.4
|11
|43
|0
|4
|3
|0
|44
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|6.3
|17
|63
|0
|-
|0
|0
|63
|Week 4
|Bears
|31.5
|21
|138
|1
|2
|2
|2
|155
|Week 5
|@Colts
|10.9
|14
|67
|0
|7
|5
|0
|109
|Week 6
|Titans
|14.6
|23
|75
|1
|4
|2
|0
|86
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|3.4
|6
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|34
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Ashton Jeanty vs. Other Raiders Rushers
The Raiders threw the ball on 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jeanty's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Ashton Jeanty
|266
|975
|5
|31
|3.7
|Tre Tucker
|11
|51
|0
|0
|4.6
|Connor Heyward
|15
|43
|2
|5
|2.9
|Dare Ogunbowale
|11
|25
|1
|5
|2.3
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