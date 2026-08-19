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Ashton Jeanty 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Ashton Jeanty 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty is the sixth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 190.1 fantasy points a year ago (15th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, continue reading.

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Ashton Jeanty Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jeanty's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points142.65218
2026 Projected Fantasy Points184.24712

Ashton Jeanty 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears -- Jeanty finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 17 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Patriots10.01938122040
Week 2Chargers4.41143043044
Week 3@Commanders6.317630-0063
Week 4Bears31.5211381222155
Week 5@Colts10.914670750109
Week 6Titans14.62375142086
Week 7@Chiefs3.4621011034

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Ashton Jeanty vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders threw the ball on 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jeanty's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Ashton Jeanty2669755313.7
Tre Tucker1151004.6
Connor Heyward1543252.9
Dare Ogunbowale1125152.3

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