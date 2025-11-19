Army vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Army Black Knights facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Army vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Army: (-391) | Tulsa: (+310)

Army: (-391) | Tulsa: (+310) Spread: Army: -9.5 (-120) | Tulsa: +9.5 (-102)

Army: -9.5 (-120) | Tulsa: +9.5 (-102) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Army vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Army's record against the spread is 4-5-0.

Army has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Army's nine games have hit the over.

Tulsa's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-5-0.

Tulsa has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, three of Tulsa's 10 games have hit the over.

Army vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (88.7%)

Army vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-102 odds), and Army, the favorite, is -120 to cover.

Army vs Tulsa Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Army-Tulsa on Nov. 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Army vs Tulsa Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Tulsa reveal Army as the favorite (-391) and Tulsa as the underdog (+310).

Army vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 22.3 120 22.0 23 48.6 9 Tulsa 22.8 105 29.1 95 54.6 10

Army vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. Tulsa analysis on FanDuel Research.