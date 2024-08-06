2024 Army Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Army Black Knights, who are currently unranked, are 2-0 on the season. For additional info on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Army 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lehigh Aug. 30 W 42-7 - - 2 @ Florida Atlantic Sept. 7 W 24-7 Owls (-1.5) 41.5 4 Rice Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Temple Sept. 26 - - - 6 @ Tulsa Oct. 5 - - - 7 UAB Oct. 12 - - - 8 East Carolina Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Army Last Game

The Black Knights get ready for their next game after a 24-7 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls in their last outing. Bryson Daily had 44 yards on 1-of-4 passing (25.0%) for the Knights in that matchup against the Owls, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 18 carries for 117 yards with his legs. On the ground, Noah Short ran for 160 yards on 11 carries (14.5 yards per carry). Casey Reynolds grabbed one ball for 44 yards (averaging 44.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Owls.

Army Betting Insights

Army is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Black Knights are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Find more in-depth analysis about Army on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Army Black Knights on FanDuel today!