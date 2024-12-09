Arkansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2024

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-126) | Texas Tech: (+105)

Arkansas: (-126) | Texas Tech: (+105) Spread: Arkansas: -2.5 (-110) | Texas Tech: +2.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -2.5 (-110) | Texas Tech: +2.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Arkansas has two wins ATS (2-2).

Arkansas has played 12 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

Texas Tech has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Texas Tech has an ATS record of 3-1 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, eight of Texas Tech's 12 games have hit the over.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Point Spread

Arkansas is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Texas Tech, the underdog, is -110.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Over/Under

The Arkansas-Texas Tech matchup on Dec. 27 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arkansas-Texas Tech, Arkansas is the favorite at -126, and Texas Tech is +105.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas 30.3 48 24.9 66 55.6 12 Texas Tech 38.6 10 34.5 121 62.0 12

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Arkansas vs. Texas Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.