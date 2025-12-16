Arkansas vs Queens College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Queens Royals (5-6) on December 16, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (97.5%)

Arkansas is a 24.5-point favorite over Queens on Tuesday and the total has been set at 174.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Queens has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

As a 24.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Queens is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Arkansas racks up as a 24.5-point favorite.

The Razorbacks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Royals have a better winning percentage at home (1.000, 4-0-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Arkansas vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Razorbacks have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Queens has not yet won a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-2.

The Royals have played as a moneyline underdog of +2500 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Arkansas was the 95th-ranked team in the country (76.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 156th (71.4 points conceded per game).

Arkansas grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.3 boards last year, ranking 156th and 257th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Arkansas was ranked 124th in college basketball in assists with 14.2 per game.

Arkansas was 201st in the nation in turnovers per game (11.3) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6) last year.

Queens put up 76.7 points per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).

With 33.3 rebounds per game, Queens ranked 96th in the country. It allowed 31.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

Queens delivered 16.0 assists per game, which ranked them 39th in college basketball.

Queens committed 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

