Arkansas vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-9, 1-6 SEC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5, 5-2 SEC) on January 27, 2026 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (55.7%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Arkansas-Oklahoma spread (Arkansas -2.5) or total (166.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 13-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Arkansas (8-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (72.7%) than Oklahoma (3-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Razorbacks sport a better record against the spread at home (9-3-0) than they do in road games (1-3-0).

The Sooners have the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (4-6-0 record) and away (2-3-0) this season.

Arkansas' record against the spread in conference games is 4-3-0.

Oklahoma has three wins against the spread in seven SEC games this year.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Razorbacks have been a -154 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma has gone 1-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 12.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, the Sooners have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 60.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game with a +249 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.6 points per game (13th in college basketball) and allows 77.2 per outing (276th in college basketball).

Darius Acuff Jr. ranks 28th in college basketball with a team-high 20.2 points per game.

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 83.7 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and giving up 75.9 per outing, 241st in college basketball) and has a +156 scoring differential.

Xzayvier Brown's 16.5 points per game paces Oklahoma and ranks 178th in the country.

The Razorbacks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are recording 33.2 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9 per outing.

Trevon Brazile is 187th in college basketball play with 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the Razorbacks.

The Sooners are 102nd in college basketball at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 31.3 their opponents average.

Mohamed Wague is 214th in the nation with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Sooners.

Arkansas averages 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in college basketball), and gives up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (172nd in college basketball).

The Sooners' 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 94.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 199th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!