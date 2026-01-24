Arkansas vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-2 SEC) will try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the LSU Tigers (13-6, 1-5 SEC) on January 24, 2026 at Bud Walton Arena.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (80.4%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Arkansas-LSU spread (Arkansas -9.5) or total (163.5 points).

Arkansas vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 13-6-0 ATS this season.

LSU has compiled an 11-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 77.8% of the time. That's more often than LSU covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (50%).

The Razorbacks have done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-2-0) than they have in road tilts (1-3-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (6-5-0).

Arkansas has covered the spread four times in six conference games.

LSU has four wins against the spread in six SEC games this season.

Arkansas vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite 10 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Razorbacks have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -629 or better on the moneyline.

LSU has lost all five of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +450 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 86.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas' +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 76.9 per contest (267th in college basketball).

Darius Acuff Jr.'s team-leading 19.6 points per game ranks 44th in college basketball.

LSU puts up 83.3 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per outing (156th in college basketball). It has a +199 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is 279th in college basketball with a team-high 15.1 points per game.

The Razorbacks rank 125th in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 30.8 their opponents average.

Trevon Brazile is 184th in college basketball play with 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the Razorbacks.

The Tigers record 36 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Marquel Sutton tops the Tigers with 8.3 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball).

Arkansas' 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in college basketball, and the 92.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 162nd in college basketball.

The Tigers average 105.7 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball).

