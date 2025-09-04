Arkansas vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-2778) | Arkansas State: (+1160)

Arkansas: (-2778) | Arkansas State: (+1160) Spread: Arkansas: -22.5 (-115) | Arkansas State: +22.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -22.5 (-115) | Arkansas State: +22.5 (-105) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Arkansas hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Arkansas is winless ATS (0-1) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Arkansas State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Arkansas State has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Razorbacks win (97%)

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is a 22.5-point underdog against Arkansas. Arkansas State is -105 to cover the spread, and Arkansas is -115.

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Over/Under

The Arkansas-Arkansas State game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 63.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Arkansas vs Arkansas State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Arkansas vs. Arkansas State reveal Arkansas as the favorite (-2778) and Arkansas State as the underdog (+1160).

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Razorbacks last season was 34.2 points, 8.8 fewer points than their implied total of 43 points in Saturday's game.

The 33.4-point average implied total last season for the Red Wolves is 12.4 more points than the team's 21-point implied total in this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Stadium: War Memorial Stadium (AR)

