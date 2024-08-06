2024 Arizona Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

With a record of 2-0 in 2024, the Arizona Wildcats are the No. 20 team in the nation. Below, you can find their full schedule and results.

Arizona 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 New Mexico Aug. 31 W 61-39 Wildcats (-28.5) 59.5 2 Northern Arizona Sept. 7 W 22-10 - - 3 @ Kansas State Sept. 13 - Wildcats (-8.5) 54.5 5 @ Utah Sept. 28 - - - 6 Texas Tech Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ BYU Oct. 12 - - - 8 Colorado Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Arizona Last Game

The Wildcats, in their most recent outing, defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 22-10. Noah Fifita threw for 173 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for the Cats in that game versus the Lumberjacks. In the ground game, Quali Conley took 17 carries for 112 yards (6.6 yards per carry), while adding five receptions for 38 yards in the passing game. Jeremiah Patterson accumulated three catches for 32 yards (10.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Lumberjacks.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

