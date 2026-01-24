Arizona vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Arizona Wildcats (19-0, 6-0 Big 12) will try to build on a 19-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) on January 24, 2026 at McKale Center.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (88.1%)

Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite against West Virginia on Saturday and the total is set at 144.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Arizona vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-1-0) than they have at home (5-6-0).

Last season, the Mountaineers were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Arizona is 4-2-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, West Virginia is 4-2-0 this year.

Arizona vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -3448 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

West Virginia has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-4).

The Mountaineers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 97.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona is outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game with a +410 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.9 points per game (12th in college basketball) and gives up 68.3 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Koa Peat paces Arizona, averaging 14.6 points per game (322nd in college basketball).

West Virginia is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +194 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.3 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and gives up 63.1 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

West Virginia's leading scorer, Honor Huff, is 158th in the country, averaging 16.6 points per game.

The 40.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank second in the nation, and are 15.0 more than the 25.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Tobe Awaka leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball action).

The Mountaineers grab 32.1 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Harlan Obioha averages 5.5 rebounds per game (420th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

Arizona ranks 20th in college basketball with 108 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers' 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 118th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 42nd in college basketball.

