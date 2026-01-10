Arizona vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The TCU Horned Frogs (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) will host the Arizona Wildcats (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) after winning five home games in a row.

Arizona vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Arizona vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (61.5%)

Arizona is an 8.5-point favorite against TCU on Saturday and the over/under is set at 154.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Arizona vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU has covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

TCU covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Arizona covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (54.5%).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Horned Frogs had a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than away (.273, 3-8-0).

Arizona vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -429 or better.

TCU has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 81.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +357 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.5 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (58th in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Brayden Burries, ranks 267th in the nation averaging 15.1 points per game.

TCU outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game (posting 80.9 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and conceding 67.2 per outing, 47th in college basketball) and has a +205 scoring differential.

David Punch's 14.4 points per game paces TCU and ranks 346th in the nation.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 16 boards. They are grabbing 41.5 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.5 per contest.

Tobe Awaka is 14th in college basketball action with 10.3 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, 157th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.2.

Punch averages 7.8 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball) to lead the Horned Frogs.

Arizona averages 109.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allows 80.8 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs rank 97th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

