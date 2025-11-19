FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Arizona vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Baylor Bears.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs Baylor Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Arizona: (-245) | Baylor: (+200)
  • Spread: Arizona: -6.5 (-120) | Baylor: +6.5 (-102)
  • Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs Baylor Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this season.
  • Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, four of Arizona's nine games have gone over the point total.
  • Baylor owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • Baylor is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
  • There have been six Baylor games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Arizona vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (77.3%)

Arizona vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona. Baylor is -120 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -102.

Arizona vs Baylor Over/Under

The Arizona-Baylor game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Arizona vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +200 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -245 favorite.

Arizona vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arizona32.73620.32852.710
Baylor33.23331.911461.910

Arizona vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

