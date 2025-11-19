Arizona vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Baylor Bears.
Arizona vs Baylor Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-245) | Baylor: (+200)
- Spread: Arizona: -6.5 (-120) | Baylor: +6.5 (-102)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Arizona vs Baylor Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this season.
- Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, four of Arizona's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Baylor owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Baylor is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
- There have been six Baylor games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
Arizona vs Baylor Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (77.3%)
Arizona vs Baylor Point Spread
Baylor is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona. Baylor is -120 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -102.
Arizona vs Baylor Over/Under
The Arizona-Baylor game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Arizona vs Baylor Moneyline
Baylor is the underdog, +200 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -245 favorite.
Arizona vs. Baylor Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona
|32.7
|36
|20.3
|28
|52.7
|10
|Baylor
|33.2
|33
|31.9
|114
|61.9
|10
Arizona vs. Baylor Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
