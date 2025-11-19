Arizona vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Baylor Bears.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arizona: (-245) | Baylor: (+200)

Arizona: (-245) | Baylor: (+200) Spread: Arizona: -6.5 (-120) | Baylor: +6.5 (-102)

Arizona: -6.5 (-120) | Baylor: +6.5 (-102) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs Baylor Betting Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-4-0 this season.

Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of Arizona's nine games have gone over the point total.

Baylor owns two wins against the spread this year.

Baylor is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

There have been six Baylor games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Arizona vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (77.3%)

Arizona vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona. Baylor is -120 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -102.

Arizona vs Baylor Over/Under

The Arizona-Baylor game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Arizona vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +200 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -245 favorite.

Arizona vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 32.7 36 20.3 28 52.7 10 Baylor 33.2 33 31.9 114 61.9 10

Arizona vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.