Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Arizona State vs Colorado Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona State: (-265) | Colorado: (+215)
- Spread: Arizona State: -6.5 (-124) | Colorado: +6.5 (102)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Arizona State vs Colorado Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona State is 5-5-0 this year.
- Arizona State owns one win ATS (1-4) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of Arizona State's 10 games have go over the point total.
- Colorado has covered the spread four times in 10 games.
- Colorado has won once ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Colorado has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.
Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sun Devils win (84.8%)
Arizona State vs Colorado Point Spread
Colorado is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona State. Colorado is -124 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is +102.
Arizona State vs Colorado Over/Under
Arizona State versus Colorado on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Arizona State vs Colorado Moneyline
Arizona State is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +215 underdog.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona State
|24.7
|91
|23.6
|59
|52.3
|10
|Colorado
|22.0
|109
|30.0
|101
|50.0
|10
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Stadium: Folsom Field
