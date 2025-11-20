Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Arizona State vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-265) | Colorado: (+215)

Arizona State: (-265) | Colorado: (+215) Spread: Arizona State: -6.5 (-124) | Colorado: +6.5 (102)

Arizona State: -6.5 (-124) | Colorado: +6.5 (102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona State vs Colorado Betting Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 5-5-0 this year.

Arizona State owns one win ATS (1-4) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Arizona State's 10 games have go over the point total.

Colorado has covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Colorado has won once ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Colorado has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sun Devils win (84.8%)

Arizona State vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is the underdog by 6.5 points against Arizona State. Colorado is -124 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is +102.

Arizona State vs Colorado Over/Under

Arizona State versus Colorado on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Arizona State vs Colorado Moneyline

Arizona State is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +215 underdog.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 24.7 91 23.6 59 52.3 10 Colorado 22.0 109 30.0 101 50.0 10

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

