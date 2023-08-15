Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
Odds updated as of 4:00 AM
The Arizona Cardinals currently have the third-longest odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL (+60000). In terms of making the playoffs, the Cardinals sport +1400 odds.
Cardinals Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +60000 (Bet $100 to win $60,000)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400)
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000)
Cardinals Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are compiling 329.0 yards per game on offense (15th in ), and they rank 26th defensively with 375.6 yards allowed per game.
- On offense, the Cardinals rank 18th in the with 21.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (375.6 points allowed per contest).
- While Arizona's pass defense ranks 26th with 251.4 passing yards allowed per game,the offense has been worse, ranking fourth-worst (185.8 passing yards per game).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals rank sixth in the with 143.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (124.2).
- Despite having a bottom-five defense on third down that ranks third-worst in the (47.5% third-down conversion rate), Arizona has put up better results on offense, ranking 10th in the by putting up a 41.7% third-down percentage.
- The Cardinals are gaining 5.7 yards per play (11th in the league), while surrendering 5.9 per play on the defensive side of the ball (24th in the ) this season.
- With six forced turnovers (16th in ) against five turnovers committed (eighth in ), Arizona's +1+1 turnover margin ranks 14th in the league.
Cardinals Betting Insights
- The Cardinals are only 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+60000), but 27th according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds down from +18000 at the beginning of the season to +60000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fourth-biggest change.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- With odds of +1400, the Cardinals have been given a 6.7% chance of qualifying for the postseason.
Cardinals Leaders
- Joshua Dobbs has been a dual threat for Arizona this season. He has 980 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 142 yards (28.4 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Marquise Brown leads his squad with 300 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- Brown is considered questionable for the upcoming game versus the Rams on Sunday.
- Michael Wilson has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Dennis Gardeck paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- Jalen Thompson has a team-leading one interception to go along with 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.
- Thompson is out for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- San Francisco 49ers (+490)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
- Buffalo Bills (+1000)
- Miami Dolphins (+1000)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1100)
- Baltimore Ravens (+1400)
- Detroit Lions (+1900)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2300)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2400)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+2900)
- Cleveland Browns (+3200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+3800)
- New Orleans Saints (+4300)
- Minnesota Vikings (+6000)
- Green Bay Packers (+6000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+6500)
- Tennessee Titans (+7000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7500)
- Los Angeles Rams (+9500)
- New York Jets (+12000)
- Indianapolis Colts (+12000)
- Washington Commanders (+16000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+18000)
- New England Patriots (+18000)
- Houston Texans (+19000)
- Denver Broncos (+40000)
- Chicago Bears (+55000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+60000)
- New York Giants (+70000)
- Carolina Panthers (+100000)