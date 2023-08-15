Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 4:00 AM

The Arizona Cardinals currently have the third-longest odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL (+60000). In terms of making the playoffs, the Cardinals sport +1400 odds.

Cardinals Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +60000 (Bet $100 to win $60,000)

+60000 (Bet $100 to win $60,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000)

+18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400)

+1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400) Odds to Win the NFC West: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000)

Cardinals Stats Insights

The Cardinals are compiling 329.0 yards per game on offense (15th in ), and they rank 26th defensively with 375.6 yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Cardinals rank 18th in the with 21.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (375.6 points allowed per contest).

While Arizona's pass defense ranks 26th with 251.4 passing yards allowed per game,the offense has been worse, ranking fourth-worst (185.8 passing yards per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals rank sixth in the with 143.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (124.2).

Despite having a bottom-five defense on third down that ranks third-worst in the (47.5% third-down conversion rate), Arizona has put up better results on offense, ranking 10th in the by putting up a 41.7% third-down percentage.

The Cardinals are gaining 5.7 yards per play (11th in the league), while surrendering 5.9 per play on the defensive side of the ball (24th in the ) this season.

With six forced turnovers (16th in ) against five turnovers committed (eighth in ), Arizona's +1+1 turnover margin ranks 14th in the league.

Cardinals Betting Insights

The Cardinals are only 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+60000), but 27th according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds down from +18000 at the beginning of the season to +60000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fourth-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

With odds of +1400, the Cardinals have been given a 6.7% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Cardinals Leaders

Joshua Dobbs has been a dual threat for Arizona this season. He has 980 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 142 yards (28.4 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marquise Brown leads his squad with 300 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Brown is considered questionable for the upcoming game versus the Rams on Sunday.

Michael Wilson has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dennis Gardeck paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Jalen Thompson has a team-leading one interception to go along with 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Thompson is out for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl