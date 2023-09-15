Appalachian State vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers facing the East Carolina Pirates.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-345) | East Carolina: (+270)

Appalachian State: (-345) | East Carolina: (+270) Spread: Appalachian State: -7.5 (-112) | East Carolina: +7.5 (-110)

Appalachian State: -7.5 (-112) | East Carolina: +7.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Appalachian State's two games have gone over the point total.

East Carolina has one win against the spread this year.

East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

East Carolina has had one game (of two) hit the over this season.

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (80.9%)

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Point Spread

East Carolina is a 7.5-point underdog against Appalachian State. East Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Appalachian State is -112.

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for Appalachian State-East Carolina on September 16 is 48.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Appalachian State-East Carolina, Appalachian State is the favorite at -345, and East Carolina is +270.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Points Insights

The average implied total for the Mountaineers last season was 36.0 points, 8.0 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Appalachian State scored more than 28 points eight times.

The 33.8-point average implied total last season for the Pirates is 12.8 more points than the team's 21-point implied total in this matchup.

