Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 12 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 12 game.

Week 12 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings at Bears Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D.J. Moore +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bucs at Giants Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Malik Nabers +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Dolphins Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rhamondre Stevenson +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Texans Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Calvin Ridley +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Panthers Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Kelce +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Commanders Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Daniels +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Colts Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Anthony Richardson +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos at Raiders Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bo Nix +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Packers Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Deebo Samuel +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at Seahawks Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Rams Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jahan Dotson +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Chargers Touchdown Bet

As of publication, any time touchdown props were not posted for this game. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Ravens at Chargers betting odds to see the most updated markets.

