menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 12 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 12 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 12 game.

Week 12 Any Time TD Picks

Vikings at Bears Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D.J. Moore

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bucs at Giants Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Malik Nabers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Patriots at Dolphins Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Rhamondre Stevenson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at Texans Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Calvin Ridley

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chiefs at Panthers Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Kelce

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cowboys at Commanders Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Daniels

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Colts Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Anthony Richardson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Broncos at Raiders Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Bo Nix

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

49ers at Packers Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Deebo Samuel

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Seahawks Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kenneth Walker III

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Eagles at Rams Touchdown Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jahan Dotson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Chargers Touchdown Bet

As of publication, any time touchdown props were not posted for this game. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Ravens at Chargers betting odds to see the most updated markets.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup