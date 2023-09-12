Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Antonio Gibson and the Washington Commanders will face the Denver Broncos -- whose rushing defense was ranked 10th in the league last year (109.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thinking about Gibson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Gibson vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Game Day: September 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.16

6.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.85

29.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.52

16.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Gibson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 119.9 fantasy points (eight per game), Gibson was 34th at his position (and 93rd in the league).

In his one game so far this year, Gibson had nine rushing yards on three attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with -0.1 fantasy points.

In Week 8 last year against the Indianapolis Colts, Gibson posted a season-high of 13.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 7 carries, 19 yards; 7 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, Gibson put up 13.7 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via this stat line: 10 carries, 59 yards; 3 receptions, 18 yards, 1 TD.

Gibson picked up 2.7 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 15 against the New York Giants, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Gibson picked up 3.1 points (5 carries, 10 yards; 2 receptions, 21 yards) in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Against Denver last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Broncos last year.

Against Denver last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Broncos last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Denver gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Broncos last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Denver allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In terms of run D, the Broncos allowed five players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Broncos gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

