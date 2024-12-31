Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (257.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Richardson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Richardson vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Passing Yards: 110.63

110.63 Projected Passing TDs: 0.79

0.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.33

18.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

Richardson is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 49th overall, as he has put up 162.5 total fantasy points (14.8 per game).

In his last three games, Richardson has put up 54.8 fantasy points (18.3 per game), completing 36-of-73 throws for 412 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 164 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson has completed 67-of-131 throws for 856 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 95.9 total fantasy points (19.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 257 rushing yards on 45 attempts with five TDs.

The highlight of Richardson's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he went off for 272 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 28.1 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 32 rushing yards on 10 attempts (3.2 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 167 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 24 yards on eight attempts on the ground (5.1 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

A total of 24 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to 16 players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

