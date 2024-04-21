Angels vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Angels vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (9-13) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-7)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Angels vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

LAA: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+140)

LAA: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-0, 1.19 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Reid Detmers (3-0) for the Angels and Albert Suarez for the Orioles. Detmers and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Detmers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Suarez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Suarez starts this season.

Angels vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.9%)

Angels vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Angels, Baltimore is the underdog at -108, and Los Angeles is -108 playing at home.

Angels vs Orioles Spread

Angels vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Orioles contest on April 22 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Angels have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have gone 2-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 2-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (66.7%).

In the 20 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-6-1).

The Orioles have covered 65% of their games this season, going 13-7-0 ATS.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by nine extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in total hits (21) this season while batting .244 with 11 extra-base hits. He's slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 101st, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .290 with five walks and seven runs scored.

Luis Rengifo is batting .283 with a .306 OBP and five RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Jordan Westburg has racked up 24 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Orioles in both statistics. He's batting .333 and slugging .639.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Westburg heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .279 with two doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .324 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Anthony Santander has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .235.

Angels vs Orioles Head to Head

3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/18/2023: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/17/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/16/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/15/2023: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!