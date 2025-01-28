Andy Reid Super Bowl History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down Andy Reid's Super Bowl history, including his appearances, wins, losses, and all-time record.

Andy Reid Super Bowl History

Andy Reid Super Bowl Appearances

Including this year's Super Bowl, Andy Reid has six Super Bowl appearances -- five with Kansas City and one with Philadelphia.

Here is a full list of Andy Reid's Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)

Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Super Bowl LV (2021)

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Super Bowl LIX (2025)

Andy Reid Super Bowl Wins

Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins:

Here is a full list of Andy Reid Super Bowl wins:

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 Super Bowl LVII (2023): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)

Andy Reid Super Bowl Losses

Andy Reid has two Super Bowl losses.

Here is a full list of Andy Reid Super Bowl losses:

Super Bowl XXXIX (2004): Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Patriots 24, Eagles 21 Super Bowl LV (2021): Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Andy Reid Super Bowl All-Time Record

Andy Reid has a 3-2 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

Below is a full breakdown of Andy Reid's Super Bowl all-time record.

Super Bowl Year Winning Team Score Losing Team XXXIX 2004 Patriots 24-21 Eagles (Reid) LIV 2020 Chiefs (Reid) 31-20 49ers LV 2021 Buccaneers 31-9 Chiefs (Reid) LVII 2023 Chiefs (Reid) 38-35 Eagles LVIII 2024 Chiefs (Reid) 25-22 (OT) 49ers

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

