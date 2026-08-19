Andrei Iosivas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Cincinnati Bengals' Andrei Iosivas could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
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Andrei Iosivas Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Iosivas' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|49.7
|228
|73
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.5
|189
|77
Andrei Iosivas 2025 Game-by-Game
Iosivas picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 66 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Jaguars
|1.2
|5
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Broncos
|2.7
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|8.2
|7
|5
|82
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|0.5
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|4.9
|4
|3
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|13.0
|7
|5
|66
|1
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Andrei Iosivas vs. Other Bengals Receivers
The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Iosivas' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Andrei Iosivas
|58
|33
|435
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|185
|125
|1412
|8
|21
|Tee Higgins
|98
|59
|846
|11
|14
|Chase Brown
|88
|69
|437
|5
|11
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