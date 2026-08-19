Andrei Iosivas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals' Andrei Iosivas could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

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Andrei Iosivas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Iosivas' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 49.7 228 73 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.5 189 77

Andrei Iosivas 2025 Game-by-Game

Iosivas picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 66 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jaguars 1.2 5 1 12 0 Week 4 @Broncos 2.7 1 1 22 0 Week 5 Lions 8.2 7 5 82 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 7 Steelers 4.9 4 3 49 0 Week 8 Jets 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Bears 13.0 7 5 66 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Andrei Iosivas vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Iosivas' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Andrei Iosivas 58 33 435 2 7 Ja'Marr Chase 185 125 1412 8 21 Tee Higgins 98 59 846 11 14 Chase Brown 88 69 437 5 11

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