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Andrei Iosivas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Andrei Iosivas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals' Andrei Iosivas could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

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Andrei Iosivas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Iosivas' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points49.722873
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.518977

Andrei Iosivas 2025 Game-by-Game

Iosivas picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 66 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Jaguars1.251120
Week 4@Broncos2.711220
Week 5Lions8.275820
Week 6@Packers0.54150
Week 7Steelers4.943490
Week 8Jets0.03000
Week 9Bears13.075661

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Andrei Iosivas vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Iosivas' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Andrei Iosivas583343527
Ja'Marr Chase1851251412821
Tee Higgins98598461114
Chase Brown8869437511

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