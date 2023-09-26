Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (200 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Cooper worth considering for his next matchup versus the Ravens? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Cooper vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.83

8.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.45

66.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

Cooper is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 63rd overall, as he has tallied 30.3 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Cooper reeled in seven balls on eight targets for 116 yardsone touchdown, good for 17.6 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Baltimore has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens have allowed two players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this season.

