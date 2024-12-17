Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back Alvin Kamara faces a matchup versus the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the league (105 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his New Orleans Saints meet the Green Bay Packers, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Kamara a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kamara vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.72

53.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.68

24.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Kamara is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (26th overall), with 197.3 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Kamara has totaled 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game) as he's rushed for 168 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 45 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 100 yards on 13 grabs (16 targets) with one TDs.

Kamara has 52.6 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 78 times for 290 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 176 yards on 22 catches (26 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Kamara's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he tallied 42.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, when he mustered only 2.4 fantasy points (7 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Green Bay has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

