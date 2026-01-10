Alabama vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 1-1 SEC) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (9-6, 0-2 SEC) on January 10, 2026.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (80.4%)

If you plan to place a wager on Alabama-Texas matchup (in which Alabama is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 176.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Alabama vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Texas has put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Texas covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (100%).

At home last season, the Crimson Tide sported a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

The Longhorns were better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) last season.

Alabama vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have not lost in five games this year when favored by -1053 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has put together a 1-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline underdog of +660 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 91.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Alabama was the best team in college basketball (90.7 points per game) last year. However, defensively it was third-worst (81.3 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Alabama was third-best in the country in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).

Alabama was 13th-best in the country in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama was 267th in the country in committing them (12.1 per game) last year. It was 305th in forcing them (10.0 per game).

Last season Texas averaged 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Texas was 142nd in the country with 32.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 187th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Texas ranked 227th in college basketball with 12.9 dimes per contest.

Last year Texas averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

