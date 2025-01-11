Alabama vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Two streaking teams meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) on January 11, 2025. The Crimson Tide will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won nine straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (55.2%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Alabama-Texas A&M spread (Alabama -3.5) or total (160.5 points).

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M has put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in seven opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in four opportunities on the road.

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (5-10-0) last season. Away, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 11-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -170 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has won all of those games.

The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +140 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 63% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 90.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest (310th in college basketball). It has a +213 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Mark Sears paces Alabama, scoring 18.5 points per game (49th in the nation).

Texas A&M's +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.7 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M, putting up 15.7 points per game (199th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. They are pulling down 40.9 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5 per contest.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 8.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball action).

The Aggies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 11.5 boards. They are recording 38.1 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.6.

Solomon Washington is 260th in college basketball with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Alabama ranks 36th in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 110th in college basketball, allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 151st in college basketball, and the 80.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

