Alabama vs Robert Morris Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8) play the No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Robert Morris Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Alabama vs. Robert Morris Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (86.2%)

Alabama is a 22.5-point favorite against Robert Morris on Friday and the over/under has been set at 165.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Alabama vs. Robert Morris: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Robert Morris has won 25 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

The Colonials have been better against the spread on the road (11-3-0) than at home (13-4-0) this season.

Alabama vs. Robert Morris: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (80%) in those games.

The Crimson Tide have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -7143 or better.

Robert Morris has put together a 7-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

The Colonials have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Robert Morris Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +320 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.1 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 81.4 per contest (356th in college basketball).

Mark Sears' team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 56th in the country.

Robert Morris' +218 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.9 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (129th in college basketball).

Kam Woods leads Robert Morris, scoring 15.1 points per game (252nd in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide record 39.4 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Grant Nelson averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 82nd in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Colonials record 34.1 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Alvaro Folgueiras is 26th in the nation with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Colonials.

Alabama's 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in college basketball, and the 93.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 179th in college basketball.

The Colonials put up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball), while giving up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

