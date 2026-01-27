Alabama vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

SEC play features the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 3-3 SEC) at home against the Missouri Tigers (14-6, 4-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (80.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Alabama (-11.5) versus Missouri on Tuesday. The total is set at 165.5 points for this game.

Alabama vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Missouri covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Alabama covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

Alabama has won twice against the spread in conference games this season.

Missouri has covered the spread three times in seven SEC games.

Alabama vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 5-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -847 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. Missouri has finished 3-4 in those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 89.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 92.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 82.4 per outing (344th in college basketball). It has a +184 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Alabama's leading scorer, Labaron Philon, ranks sixth in the nation putting up 22.2 points per game.

Missouri outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 81.1 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and giving up 73.0 per outing, 162nd in college basketball) and has a +161 scoring differential.

Mark Mitchell paces Missouri, putting up 17.7 points per game (98th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are recording 38.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.7 per outing.

Amari Allen's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 88th in college basketball play.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. They collect 32.7 rebounds per game, 177th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.9.

Mitchell's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 420th in the country.

Alabama's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 94.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 199th in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 61st in college basketball with 103.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 176th defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

