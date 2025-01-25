Alabama vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-4 SEC) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 5-1 SEC) on January 25, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (85.6%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Alabama-LSU spread (Alabama -17.5) or over/under (165.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-4-0) than they do in road games (4-2-0).

This season, the Tigers are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Alabama has beaten the spread five times in six conference games.

LSU has two SEC wins against the spread this season.

Alabama vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Crimson Tide have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -2778 or better.

LSU has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-6).

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 96.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +230 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 78.8 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

Alabama's leading scorer, Mark Sears, ranks 32nd in the nation averaging 19.0 points per game.

LSU's +181 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Camryn Carter is 81st in the country with a team-leading 17.6 points per game.

The 40.8 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank third in the country, and are 8.2 more than the 32.6 their opponents record per contest.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 8.7 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball play).

The Tigers average 35.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Corey Chest is 173rd in the nation with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Alabama's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 90.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 136th in college basketball.

The Tigers' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 145th in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 35th in college basketball.

