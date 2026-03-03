Alabama vs Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-7, 12-4 SEC) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) on March 3, 2026.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgia win (57.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Alabama (-1.5) versus Georgia on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 179.5 points for this game.

Alabama vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Georgia has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Alabama is 9-12 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Georgia racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Alabama is 7-9-0 this season.

Georgia's SEC record against the spread is 8-8-0.

Alabama vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those games.

This season, the Crimson Tide have been victorious 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgia has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Georgia has finished 3-7 in those games.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 55.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +263 scoring differential overall. It puts up 92.1 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 83.1 per outing (354th in college basketball).

Alabama's leading scorer, Labaron Philon, ranks 12th in the nation putting up 21.4 points per game.

Georgia outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 89.7 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and conceding 78.4 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and has a +329 scoring differential.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is ranked 109th in the country with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

The Crimson Tide pull down 37.3 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to the 36.5 of their opponents.

Amari Allen tops the Crimson Tide with 7.3 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs are 37th in the country at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.3 their opponents average.

Somto Cyril averages 5.5 rebounds per game (418th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Alabama's 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in college basketball, and the 96 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 207th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs' 105 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 92nd in college basketball.

