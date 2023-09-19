Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will take on the team with last season's 24th-ranked rushing defense, the New Orleans Saints (130.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jones vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.35

6.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.37

35.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.16

11.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 189.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2022, Jones ranked 38th in the league and 11th at his position.

In his one game this season, Jones accumulated 24.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 41 yards on nine carries, with one touchdown, and had 86 yards receiving on two catches (four targets) with one TD.

Jones accumulated 29.0 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

In Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Jones put up 21.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via these numbers: 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Jones accumulated 2.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 12 carries, 36 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Jones picked up 3.4 points (6 carries, 25 yards) in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Saints Defensive Performance

Last season, New Orleans allowed one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Saints last season.

Through the air last season, New Orleans gave up two or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

Versus the Saints last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New Orleans allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Saints allowed 15 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against New Orleans last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Saints allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New Orleans allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Saints last year.

