Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones will match up with the third-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (97 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jones' next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jones vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.42

61.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.07

22.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jones is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (39th overall), tallying 183.1 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Jones has amassed 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) as he's rushed for 200 yards and scored one touchdown on 48 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 76 yards on nine catches (13 targets).

Jones has delivered 54.8 total fantasy points (11.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 66 times for 295 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 93 yards on 14 receptions (19 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 3, as he put up 20.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 102 rushing yards on 19 carries (5.4 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones let down his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, when he managed only 4.3 fantasy points (15 carries, 39 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed five players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Lions have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

