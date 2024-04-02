76ers vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

76ers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-35) will look to Tyrese Maxey (12th in the league scoring 25.6 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 30.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 4.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 224.

76ers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 -110 -110 224 -112 -108 -190 +160

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (57.9%)

76ers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 42-31-1 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 75 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 75 chances this season.

The 76ers have hit the over 50.7% of the time this season (38 of 75 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (23-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-17-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 37 opportunities this season (54.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 37 opportunities (56.8%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .541 (20-17-0). On the road, it is .553 (21-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (18 of 37, 48.6%) than away (20 of 38, 52.6%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 19.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Maxey gives the 76ers 25.6 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 15 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Paul Reed's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 53.1% of his shots from the floor.

The 76ers receive 12 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

