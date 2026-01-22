76ers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

76ers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

The Houston Rockets (26-15) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-19) after losing four straight road games. The Rockets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

76ers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 220.5 -142 +120

76ers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (60%)

76ers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 20-21-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 22-19-1 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 19 times out of 42 chances this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over 22 times in 42 opportunities (52.4%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 18 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 23 games on the road.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 18 home matchups (38.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 23 games (52.2%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .391 (9-13-1). Away, it is .684 (13-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 12 of 23 times at home (52.2%), and 10 of 19 on the road (52.6%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Amen Thompson averages 18.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.5 points, 9.3 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.9 boards.

Reed Sheppard averages 13 points, 2.6 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 30 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Joel Embiid averages 24.2 points, 7 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 7.1 points, 9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

