76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (9-5) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

76ers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 236.5 -120 +102

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (53.4%)

76ers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of 14 chances this season.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (seven of 14 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in seven home games, and three times in six road games.

At home, the 76ers exceed the total 42.9% of the time (three of seven games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 66.7% of games (four of six).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (2-3-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than on the road (55.6%, five of nine).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 32.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Joel Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 boards and 5.3 assists for the Raptors.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Raptors receive 19.1 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Raptors get 11.3 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

