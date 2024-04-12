76ers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and BSFL

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-35) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (46-34) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSFL. The point total is set at 212 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -7.5 -110 -110 212 -110 -110 -295 +240

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (65.5%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The 76ers are 46-34-0 against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 80 games this year, they have 50 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 40 times this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over 45% of the time (36 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (24-17-0) than it has in home games (22-17-0).

In terms of over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 39 opportunities this season (46.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .675 (27-13-0). On the road, it is .575 (23-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over less often at home (16 of 40, 40%) than on the road (20 of 40, 50%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.8 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield averages 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.5 points, 6.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Franz Wagner provides the Magic 19.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Cole Anthony gives the Magic 11.6 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic get 12.6 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Moritz Wagner gets the Magic 10.6 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.