76ers vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

The New York Knicks (4-5) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (2-7) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 216.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 -110 -110 216 -108 -112 -120 +102

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (56.2%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have covered the spread twice this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total six times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 55.6% of the time (five out of nine games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (2-3-0) than at home (0-4-0) this season.

76ers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (two of four), and 60% of the time on the road (three of five).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 12.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the field and 53.7% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 25 points, 2.9 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 assists and 9 boards.

OG Anunoby averages 15.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.6 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 10.7 boards and 0.4 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. provides the 76ers 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Caleb Martin averages 10.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists. He is making 36.8% of his shots from the field.

The 76ers receive 10.3 points per game from Guerschon Yabusele, plus 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.