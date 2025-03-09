76ers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

76ers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (15-48) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (21-41) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025 as 7.5-point underdogs. The 76ers have lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 223.

76ers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -7.5 223 -295 +240

76ers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (66.6%)

76ers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The 76ers are 22-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 63 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 63 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 63 opportunities (58.7%).

Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread at home (10-22-0) than it does on the road (12-18-0).

At home, the 76ers eclipse the total 53.1% of the time (17 of 32 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 56.7% of games (17 of 30).

Utah has performed better against the spread away (16-15-0) than at home (16-15-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less frequently at home (17 of 32, 53.1%) than on the road (20 of 31, 64.5%).

76ers Leaders

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 5.5 boards.

Quentin Grimes averages 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.4 points, 7.9 boards and 0.9 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He is also sinking 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 18.2 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 9.6 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.