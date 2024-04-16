76ers vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 17

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN and ESPN2

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-35) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (46-36) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 208.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 -110 -110 208 -112 -108 -213 +180

76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (67.6%)

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 39 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (58.5%). It has covered 24 times in 41 games when playing at home and 24 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the 76ers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 41 opportunities this season (46.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (23-14-4) than at home (16-25-0).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over 21 of 41 times at home (51.2%), and 14 of 41 on the road (34.1%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Joel Embiid is averaging 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jimmy Butler averages 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5.0 assists. He is also making 49.9% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat are receiving 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

The Heat are receiving 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.