76ers’ Paul Reed on Knicks First-Round Series: “That’s the Easier Team”

With the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Miami Heat in the play-in matchup, Philly has earned the 7 seed and will face the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

While the Knicks have had an impressive season with a 50-32 record, 76ers center Paul Reed wanted this matchup compared to facing the 1 seed Boston Celtics.

On Thursday's Run It Back, Reed said that winning the game against the Heat was important to face the Knicks because, "that's the easier team."

FanDuel Sportsbook seems to agree with Reed as the 76ers are listed at -122 odds to win the series despite being the lower seed while the Knicks are +100 to move onto the second round.

Below is the clip discussed above:

"We ain't ducking no smoke, but yeah we wanted the #Knicks matchup, that's the easier team..." @Bball_paul on why winning last night's game, and avoiding the #Celtics was so important 👀 pic.twitter.com/okdBDxpp5w — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 18, 2024

Check out the full episode:

