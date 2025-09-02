6 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 1

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 1

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

When compiling a list of players to stash in fantasy football, it can be beneficial to target valuable handcuffs or players who could seize the starting job sooner rather than later at the running back position. Someone who fits the description of being a valuable handcuff is Will Shipley of the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the regular season in 2024, Saquon Barkley logged a 73.7% snap rate and 53.8% route rate while handling a combined 24.3 carries and targets per game (via NextGenStats). Behind Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell operated as Philly's backup back a season ago, earning a 25.9% snap rate, 18.2% route rate, and 5.7 combined carries and targets per game.

While Shipley won't have standalone value due to Barkley's massive workload, he'd be in store for a decent-sized role if Saquon were to miss any time for the Eagles. With Gainwell now on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Shipley's biggest competition for touches being A.J. Dillon, the second-year back out of Clemson is worth stashing on your bench in fantasy football if you have the space.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

In early August, Joe Mixon was a player I mentioned in my players to avoid in fantasy football piece due to his undisclosed foot injury. Since then, Mixon has been placed on the reverse/non-football injury (NFI) list, forcing him to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign.

Additionally, Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio was recently noncommittal when asked whether or not Mixon would suit up at all this season. Given Mixon's injury update, veterans Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce could handle early-down work to begin the year, but rookie Woody Marks is the back I'm most interested in.

After spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Mississippi State, Marks transferred to USC in 2024, earning the 16th-most runs of 10-plus yards (36) among college backs with 100-plus attempts, per PFF. But with Houston's offensive line being a potential mess following the departures of Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason, Marks' pass-catching ability is what makes him an enticing stash candidate.

Throughout his five seasons in college, Marks had four years where he hauled in 47-plus receptions, and he totaled 261 catches, 1,546 receiving yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns during that span. With Chubb coming off another season-ending injury before turning 30 years old during the upcoming campaign -- and head coach DeMeco Ryans admitting that he's not the 'same back' anymore -- Marks could have a larger role than expected in an offense that needs quick passing options for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Commanders

The Washington Commanders recently traded Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers, paving the way for someone -- or multiple players -- to see more work in Washington's backfield for the 2025 season. Although everyone has their sights on rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt being first in line to be the starting back for the Commanders, I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of Chris Rodriguez Jr. getting more opportunities than expected.

Aside from Croskey-Merritt being a seventh-round selection, Rodriguez had some flashes last season, including a Week 13 performance where he tallied 94 rushing yards and a score on 13 attempts in a contest where the Commanders won 42-19. Rodriguez displayed some workhorse tendencies in college, and he has the size to be a threat in the red zone or goal-to-go situations.

Veteran Austin Ekeler figures to still have a role in obvious passing-down situations, which would be more of a threat to Croskey-Merritt's touches than Rodriguez. If Rodriguez emerges as the preferred early-down or goal-line option in Washington's offense alongside Jayden Daniels, he could be a valuable early-season stash in fantasy football.

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

Of the players mentioned in this article, rookie Luther Burden III carries the highest roster percentage in fantasy football, as he's rostered in 75.0% of leagues (via Yahoo) at the moment. That being said, Burden should be rostered more, especially due to the role he could carve out by the second half of the regular season.

Burden got off to a slow start this offseason because of a hamstring ailment he suffered in OTAs, but the first-year wideout returned to practice in training camp. Despite running with the backups often in training camp and the preseason, it's only a matter of time before Burden usurps Olamide Zaccheaus on the depth chart.

Before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft, Burden saw a dip in production in 2024, registering only 61 receptions, 676 receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns after totaling 86 receptions, 1,212 receiving yards, and 9 receiving touchdowns a sophomore in 2023. With Missouri seeing a decline in quarterback play from Brady Cook last year, I'm more interested in focusing on Burden's 2023 performance where he posted a stellar 3.29 yards per route run and 8.4 yards after the catch per reception.

There's no doubt the Chicago Bears have a handful of skill players who deserve to get the ball in their revamped offense under new head coach Ben Johnson. However, Burden's ability to create with the ball in his hands and be an effective slot weapon makes him a worthwhile stash in leagues where he's still available.

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Raiders

Entering the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders should lean on rookie Ashton Jeanty on the ground and second-year standout tight end Brock Bowers through the air. While Jakobi Meyers should remain the No. 2 option in Vegas' aerial attack, he recently requested a trade ahead of the final year of his contract, so it remains to be seen if he remains on the roster all year.

With Meyers' future on the Raiders in doubt, rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. is a name to watch in 2025. Even though Thornton's college production is underwhelming and he played in a Tennessee offense that doesn't have a difficult route tree, his blend of size and speed was intriguing enough for Las Vegas to use a fourth-round pick on him during the 2024 NFL Draft.

While fellow rookie Jack Bech could also earn a role at some point in the Raiders' new-look passing game with quarterback Geno Smith under center, Thornton has reportedly been getting first-team reps over Bech throughout training camp and the preseason. According to PFF's Nathan Jahnke, Thornton played with the starters as the X receiver, indicating that he'll see the field plenty -- even if Las Vegas deploys more two tight-end sets when Week 1 kicks off.

Considering that Smith was tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns (9) and ninth in adjusted completion percentage (49.2%) on throws 20-plus yards down the field in 2024, Thornton could have some upside in deeper leagues, especially if Meyers is traded.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

Another fruitful strategy I tend to deploy when it comes to stashing players in fantasy football is targeting guys who are part of offenses that can take a step forward. The Carolina Panthers are undoubtedly an offense that can improve in 2025 if Bryce Young can build upon his strong finish to last season and rookie Tetairoa McMillan immediately provides a boost through the air.

If you're someone who didn't land one of the premier tight ends in your drafts or you plan to stream the tight end position, Ja'Tavion Sanders is a candidate to see an expanded role for Carolina this season. Although Sanders accrued only 33 receptions, 342 receiving yards, and 1 receiving touchdown as a rookie in 2024, he managed to finish as the TE18 or better in half-PPR formats for 5 of his last 11 outings despite operating as the backup to Tommy Tremble for the majority of the year.

Fast forward to now, and Sanders is expected to be the starting tight end for the Panthers to begin the impending season with Tremble dealing with an injury. Over his two collegiate seasons at Texas before declaring early for the NFL, Sanders averaged a formidable 13.1 yards per reception, 6.4 yards after the catch per reception, and 1.81 yards per route run.

Following the recent departure of veteran Adam Thielen via trade and Jalen Coker being placed on injured reserve to begin the 2025 campaign, Sanders is a candidate to see more looks from Young this season.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.