49ers vs Cardinals Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

On Sunday in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are playing the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (81.9%)

49ers vs Cardinals Point Spread

The 49ers are 14-point favorites against the Cardinals. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 14-point underdog.

49ers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for 49ers-Cardinals on October 1 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

49ers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +660 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -1000 favorite at home.

49ers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

San Francisco has won twice against the spread this year.

One 49ers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Cardinals have beaten the spread three times in three games.

The Cardinals have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

49ers vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SF: (-1000) | ARI: (+660)

SF: (-1000) | ARI: (+660) Spread: SF: -14 (-105) | ARI: +14 (-115)

SF: -14 (-105) | ARI: +14 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

