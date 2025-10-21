4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 8

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

Don't get me wrong; D'Andre Swift has delivered stellar production in recent weeks, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in back-to-back games to propel him to be the RB11 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues. Swift has also totaled 156.5 scrimmage yards per game and 1.61 rushing yards over expected per attempt during this two-game sample out of the Chicago Bears' bye week.

Despite that being the case, we have seen rookie Kyle Monangai get more playing time and touches in recent weeks, and Swift has shown a lack of consistency and efficiency throughout his career. While I wouldn't go out of my way to trade away Swift due to his upcoming favorable matchups and the fact head coach Ben Johnson is doing a better job maximizing his strengths, I'd undoubtedly be trying to see what I'd be able to net in a trade for the veteran back given his recent performances.

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Chris Olave is a talented wideout whenever he's on the field, and he's going to garner a decent-sized target share each week in a New Orleans Saints' offense that is still getting adjusted to head coach Kellen Moore's system. In the defeat to the Bears in Week 7, Olave posted a season-high 24.3 fantasy points on 5 catches, 98 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

On the season, Olave is pacing the Saints in target share (31.0%), air yards share (39.2%), red-zone target share (30.0%), and end-zone target share (53.3%), but he's still accrued fewer than 10 fantasy points in four of his seven starts this year. Although New Orleans' offense has more competitive than expected, it's going to be tough to trust their skill players in certain matchups, making Olave someone I'd consider offering to leaguemates in hopes of landing a receiver in a better environment.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

Across the first five weeks, Wan'Dale Robinson had just one outing where he logged nine-plus fantasy points, and that came in the high-scoring affair against the Dallas Cowboys when he uncharacteristically saw consistent downfield targets. Even though Robinson has posted 12-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, he's a prime sell-high candidate despite Jaxson Dart flashing potential in tough matchups to begin his pro career.

Since Dart became the starter in Week 4, Robinson is leading the New York Giants in target share (26.3%) and route rate (85.7%), but it's only resulted in two games where he recorded 30-plus receiving yards, and Dart has shown a tendency of targeting his tight ends often. While Malik Nabers' absence does open the door for someone like Robinson to handle a decent-sized role, it could be tough to predict who will be the primary pass catcher in New York's offense moving forward, especially when Darius Slayton returns.

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

Following back-to-back contests where he scored double-digit fantasy points to begin the season, the Washington Commanders began limiting Zach Ertz's playing time (54.4% snap rate and 62.8% route rate from Week 3 through Week 5) in the team's next three games, resulting in him totaling 10.4 fantasy points during that span. However, amid injuries to Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in recent weeks, the experienced tight end has seen his snap rate (62.9%) and route rate (72.4%) increase over the last two games.

Ertz has produced 11-plus fantasy points in two straight games, but he found the end zone in both contests, and he doesn't bring much upside in the YAC (yards after the catch) department. With Jayden Daniels potentially missing time and Ertz not having much of a ceiling, I'd be looking to move him for a better option at tight end, or package him with other players in hopes to upgrade at another position.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.